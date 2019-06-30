logo
Стройная фигура и форма для Арчи: Меган Маркл и принц Гарри посетили бейсбольный матч

1 / 10

Меган Маркл и принц Гарри

Фото: Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
Герцог и герцогиня Сассекские вышли в свет.

37-летняя Меган Маркл стала мамой чуть меньше двух месяцев назад, однако уже вернулась в добеременную форму. 29 июня герцог и герцогиня Сассекские посетили бейсбольный матч между New York Yankees и Boston Red Sox. Фотоснимки с мероприятия появились в официальном аккаунте пары.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ - it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA

Публикация от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Фолловеры восхищены тем, как выглядит молодая мама. Меган выбрала короткое черное платье с поясом, подчеркнувшим ее талию. «Объясните мне, как мама Арчи выглядит так, будто ей 22?», «Меган выглядит изумительно красиво и излучает радость. Я не могу себе представить, чтобы можно было так классно выглядеть и выходить в свет меньше чем через два месяца после родов», «Меган просто светится от счастья», — пишут комментаторы.

Сюрпризом для Меган Маркл и принца Гарри стали подарки от бейсбольных команд — у маленького сына пары появилась именная форма.

Больше о Меган Маркл вы можете прочитать здесь.

Текст: Наталья Емельянова

_Фото: Instagram, Globallookpress

Видео: YouTube/ Global News

