35-летние Кейт Миддлтон и принц Уильям вместе с детьми — 4-летним принцем Джорджем и 2-летней принцессой Шарлоттой — снялись для рождественских открыток, которые будут разосланы родным и друзьям молодой британской королевской семьи.

В официальном твиттере Кенсингтонского дворца появился новый снимок герцога и герцогини Кембриджских вместе с наследниками. На фотографии, сделанной ранее в этом году (этот факт объясняет, почему у Кейт, которая ждет третьего малыша, не виден живот), запечатлены принц Уильям и его супруга Кейт Миддлтон, а рядом с ними стоят наследники четы — маленькие Джордж и Шарлотта.

Комментарий к трогательной фотокарточке гласит: «Новая семейная фотография — герцог и герцогиня Кембриджские, принц Джордж и принцесса Шарлотта в Кенсингтонском дворце. Это рождественская открытка молодой королевской семьи».

Кстати, релиз фотографий совпал с важной новостью для королевской семьи — в конце января принцесса Шарлотта пойдет в детский сад. Правда, в первое время малышка будет посещать учреждение только несколько раз в неделю по утрам.

Фото: Global Look Press, Instagram