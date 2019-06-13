logo
Позволила себе чуть больше: Кейт Миддлтон в наряде с открытыми плечами появилась на благотворительном ужине

1 / 10

Кейт Миддлтон прибыла на благотворительный ужин

Фото: Getty Images
Для мероприятия она выбрала оригинальное белое платье.

Кейт Миддлтон приняла участие в первом в этом году благотворительном ужине в рамках недели осведомленности о проблемах с наркотиками.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of Action on Addiction, attended the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week. Before the dinner, The Duchess of Cambridge met former Action on Addiction clients Jay Otty and Melanie Bennett, who worked to prepare food for the gala dinner. Jay is a key member of the ‘front of house’ staff at @Brink_Liverpool – Action on Addiction’s ‘dry bar’ in the city. He has worked in the hospitality industry for seven years, having now been clean and sober for nine years. Melanie says that Action on Addiction’s Self-Help Addiction Recovery Programme, which taught her coping mechanisms and new behaviours, and started the grieving process for her father which she had been blocking for ten years, helped saved her life. Speaking at the dinner, The Duchess said: "What’s remarkable about Action on Addiction is that it goes beyond helping those who are suffering on the courageous journey into recovery – it also lends direct support to the children and families affected by addiction – for as long as it takes." Action on Addiction is the only UK addictions charity that works across all the areas of research, treatment, family support and professional education. The aim of Addiction Awareness Week is to provide a platform for focused conversations about the many different facets of addiction, to enable a wide range of organisations to engage with people and families who may be affected by addiction, and to raise public awareness of the far-reaching and negative effects of addiction. The ultimate aim is that as honest but inspirational stories are shared, those affected by addiction will then feel more able to take the necessary steps to access help, hope and freedom from their addiction. @ActionOnAddiction #AddictionAwarenessWeek

Публикация от Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal)

Для выхода в свет герцогиня выбрала платье с открытыми плечами. Наряд, отличающийся от привычных закрытых платьев Кейт, привлек внимание фотографов. Расклешенное к низу длинное платье подчеркнуло стройность и изящность 37-летней герцогини.

Кейт на благотворительном ужине

Фото: Getty Images

Из обуви она выбрала сверкающие туфли-лодочки на шпильке. В руках Кейт держала блестящий серебристый клатч, украшенный пчелой из кристаллов.

Герцогиня прибыла на благотворительный ужин

Для всех официальных мероприятий Герцогиня Кембриджская выбирает стильные, дорогие, но закрытые наряды – платья и пальто. Так, на прошедшем несколько дней назад параде в честь дня рождения королевы Елизаветы II Кейт Миддлтон появилась в эксклюзивном платье от Сары Бертон для бренда Alexander McQueen, которое сшили в единственном экземпляре.

Кейт на параде

Фото: Stephen Lock/ Global Look press

На мероприятиях, которые не требует жесткого следования королевскому протоколу, Кейт Миддлтон может позволить себе чуть больше. Так, во время презентации выставки в ботаническом саду Кейт была в белой рубашке и широких брюках. А прошедшую в конце мая выставку в мемориальном парке Лондона Кейт посетила в широком платье с высоким разрезом.

Кейт на выставке

Фото: Stephen Lock/ Global Look press

Текст: Галина Нежнева

Фото: Instagram, Getty Images, Stephen Lock, Andre Parsons/ Global look press

Видео: youtube.com/ The Royal Family Channel

