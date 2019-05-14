Коварный наряд: порыв ветра обнажил стройные ноги Кейт Миддлтон на мероприятии

14 мая Кейт Миддлтон прибыла в Блейтчли-парк, где проходит выставка, посвященная так называемому дню «Д» (высадке союзных войск в Нормандии, - прим. ред.). Для серьезного мероприятия герцогиня выбрала летящее синее платье в горошек от дизайнера Алесандры Рич. Стоимость наряда с белым воротничком, манжетами и высоким разрезом – 1750 фунтов стерлингов или 146 тысяч рублей.
Дополняли элегантный образ Кейт голубые туфли на высокой шпильке и клатч в тон платья. Кстати, его она надела не в первый раз. Герцогиня Кембриджская не стесняется выходить в одном и том же наряде два, а то и три раза. И она всегда выглядит великолепно даже в одежде демократичных брендов.
Фото: Stepen Lock/ Global Look press
Однако в этот раз ее сдержанный образ нарушил ветер – он раздувал платье с высоким разрезом, обнажая стройные ноги герцогини. При росте 175 сантиметров Кейт Миддлтон весит всего 55 килограммов и всегда находится в прекрасной форме. И даже после каждых родов она быстро возвращала стройную фигуру.
На выставке герцогиня рассказала, как ее бабушка по отцовской линии Валери Глассбороу во время Второй мировой войны занималась взломами кодов и шифрованием.
