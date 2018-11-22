logo
logo
Модная одежда
Модные тенденции
Вечерний гардероб
Модные аксессуары
Модные сумки
Модная обувь
+7 рубрик
Красота
Волосы
Окрашивание волос
Праздничные прически
Прическа своими руками
Модные стрижки и прически
+13 рубрик
Гороскопы
Гороскоп на неделю
Гороскоп на месяц
Гороскоп любви на месяц
Гороскоп любви на неделю
Магия
+8 рубрик
Дети
Календарь беременности
Подготовка к беременности
Игры для детей
Болезни и беременность
Питание при беременности
+15 рубрик
Рецепты
Рецепт блинов
Салаты
Рецепт дня с фото
Напитки и коктейли
Выпечка
+17 рубрик
Психология
В ладу с собой
Исполнение желаний
Личностный рост
По душам
Как повысить самооценку
+23 рубрики
Здоровье женщины
Женское здоровье
Менструация
Молочница
Цистит
Климакс
+15 рубрик
Интерьер
Домашние животные
Интерьер
Стиль дома
Декорирование
Праздничный декор
+12 рубрик
Как похудеть
Модные диеты
Фитнес и упражнения
Худеем правильно
Ошибки худеющих
Процедуры для похудения
+5 рубрик
Новости сегодня
Новости о питании
Новости здоровья
Новости о знаменитостях
Новости красоты
Новости моды
+4 рубрики
Работа
Рецепт успеха
Ваша карьера
Психология успеха
Работа в офисе
Образование
+3 рубрики
Знаменитости
Великие люди
Частная жизнь звёзд
Интервью
Энциклопедия звёзд
Отдых и досуг
Обои для рабочего стола
Путешествия
Автомобили
Праздники
Рукоделие
+1 рубрика
Тесты
Диеты и фитнес
Дом и хобби
Здоровье
Карьера и деньги
Красота и стиль
+4 рубрики

«Божественная»: 36-летняя Кейт Миддлтон очаровала поклонников стройными ногами и элегантным нарядом

Серый слайд, который
я выбрал вместо рекламы.
😑
1 / 8

Кейт Миддлтон

Arrows-left
Arrows-right
Reload
Многодетная мама продемонстрировала стройную фигуру.

Накануне 36-летняя герцогиня Кембриджская Кейт Миддлтон посетила кафедру психологии и языковых наук в Лаборатории нейронауки Университетского колледжа Лондона. Образ, который выбрала супруга принца Уильяма, восхитил ее поклонников.

«Божественная», «Действительно очень красивая», «Потрясающая, замечательная, заботливая, красивая», «💃💃💃», — обсуждают Кейт навсех языках мира в посвященном ей сообществе.

В тот же день супруга принца Гарри, герцогиня Сассекская Меган Маркл, побывала на кухне для нуждающихся, организованной благотворительным сообществом Hubb Community. Она выбрала наряд в точно таких тонах, как и Кейт.

Как считаете, кому винный цвет подходит больше?

Фото: instagram, eastnews, Andrew Parsons / globallookpress

Еще по теме
Загрузка...
Популярное
Загрузка...
Выбор редакции
Загрузка...
Гороскоп
Загрузка...