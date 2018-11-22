«Божественная»: 36-летняя Кейт Миддлтон очаровала поклонников стройными ногами и элегантным нарядом

Накануне 36-летняя герцогиня Кембриджская Кейт Миддлтон посетила кафедру психологии и языковых наук в Лаборатории нейронауки Университетского колледжа Лондона. Образ, который выбрала супруга принца Уильяма, восхитил ее поклонников.
«Божественная», «Действительно очень красивая», «Потрясающая, замечательная, заботливая, красивая», «💃💃💃», — обсуждают Кейт навсех языках мира в посвященном ей сообществе.
Today The Duchess of Cambridge visited @UCL’s Developmental Risk and Resilience Unit to see @UCLPALS’s work into how environment and biology interact to shape the way in which children develop both socially and emotionally. Her Royal Highness was shown @UCLPALS’s MRI Scanning Facility, and learned about their groundbreaking research on how early experience shapes brain function.
At @UCL The Duchess of Cambridge heard from @UCLPALS’s Professor Eamon McCrory and from members of his neuroscience research team about how they work closely with children and families to shed new light on resilience following early adversity — earlier this year, The Duchess set up a steering group made up of practitioners and academics from a range of disciplines, including neuroscience, mental health, nursing, perinatal care and education.
В тот же день супруга принца Гарри, герцогиня Сассекская Меган Маркл, побывала на кухне для нуждающихся, организованной благотворительным сообществом Hubb Community. Она выбрала наряд в точно таких тонах, как и Кейт.
The Duchess of Sussex visited the Hubb Community Kitchen to join the preparations as the women cooked 300 meals for the local community, and heard about some of the new outreach projects at the kitchen started by the women. These include a scheme to deliver nutritious meals for women on maternity wards, and a group offering a safe space for women affected by domestic violence. The women also talked to The Duchess and @chefclaresmyth about their long-term vision for the Kitchen, and how they hope to use further proceeds from Together to reach even more people in their community. #CookTogether
Как считаете, кому винный цвет подходит больше?
