Чудо-мальчик, родившийся «без мозга», выжил и научился читать

Noah was born with only 2% of his brain and was not expected to live hours after birth... Earlier this year, Noah turned Seven. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ He's not only thrived, but has miraculously grown his brain to 80% normal size, defying medical science. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The brain is capable of incredible things that we still don't fully understand, and cases like Noah's are teaching us more about the brain's ability to heal itself. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Noah - the boy born without a brain is now a practical joker who loves playing mariokart.