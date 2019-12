10-летняя девочка с загадочным заболеванием и ростом всего 94 см стала актрисой лондонского театра

View this post on Instagram

This is the last week of Christmas Carol at the Old Vic theatre. The experience Lara had by being part of the cast in this play is immeasurably valuable for her. We thank everyone who were instrumental in providing Lara with this opportunity. And particular thank you to everyone at the Old Vic who welcomed and made Lara at home. Her final days on stage 19th of January. The Christmas Carol ends on the 19th (19.30pm ) #oldvic#AChristmasCarol #ovchristmascarol#roalddahlchildrenscharity #roalddahl#charlesdickens #scrooge @greatormondst #hlhswarrior #syts #stephentompkinson @oldvictheatre