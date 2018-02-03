Пропавший без вести брат актрисы Ким Кэттролл (Саманты Джонс из сериала «Секс в большом городе») найден мертвым.

В семье 61-летней актрисы Ким Кэттролл произошла трагедия. Ее младший брат Кристофер Кэттролл, который некоторое время числился пропавшим без вести, был найден мертвым. Об этом сообщила сама звезда сериала «Секс в большом городе» в своем Twitter.

«С огромным сожалением я и моя семья вынуждена объявить о неожиданной гибели нашего сына и брата, Криса Кэттролла. В эти трудные минуты мы просим нас не беспокоить. Мы хотим поблагодарить всех тех, кто дарит нам любовь и поддержку в это нелегкое время», — написала актриса.

Брату Ким было 55 лет. 30 января родные забили тревогу: мужчина ушел из дома в неизвестном направлении. «Его ключи, телефон и бумажник остались дома на столе. Он не запер дверь. Это не в стиле Криса. Он бы никогда не покинул дом без этих вещей, не оставил бы своих семерых собак», — писала актриса в Instagram незадолго до сообщения о смерти брата.

Фото: twitter, globallookpress