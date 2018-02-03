Звезда «Секса в большом городе» Ким Кэттролл сообщила о трагедии в семье
Пропавший без вести брат актрисы Ким Кэттролл (Саманты Джонс из сериала «Секс в большом городе») найден мертвым.
It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time. pic.twitter.com/n4dQAMrTvS— Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) 4 февраля 2018 г.