Принц Гарри и Меган Маркл поделились нежным видео в день годовщины свадьбы

Трогательное видео со свадьбы принца Гарри и Меган Маркл растрогало подписчиков их блога.

Текст, которые сопровождает видео, гласит: «Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)».

(материал дополняется)

Текст: Роза Ветрова

Фото и видео: instagram, globallookpress

Подписывайтесь на страницы Passion.ru в ВКонтакте, Одноклассниках, Facebook и Instagram!

