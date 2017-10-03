Утер Джоли нос: Брэд Питт встречается с красавицей-архитектором

Как сообщает американский портал Page Six, Питта все чаще видят в обществе яркой брюнетки Нери Оксман. Новая подруга актера красива и умна, и при этом совсем не похожа на бывшую жену Брэда Анджелину Джоли.
Нери не связана с миром кино, она — профессор Массачусетского технологического института. А еще — известный архитектор, дизайнер и художница. С Питтом ее свела общая любовь к архитектуре. Сейчас они вместе работают над новым проектом в Новом Орлеане и потому регулярно встречаются.
Neri Oxman (b.1976) "The intimate relationship between design and biology proposes a shift from consuming Nature as a geological resource to editing it as a biological one. And this journey from mining to growing is accelerating." -Neri Oxman, theeditorial.com Architect and designer Neri Oxman is the Sony Corporation Career Development Professor and Associate Professor of Media Arts and Sciences at the MIT Media Lab, where she founded and directs the Mediated Matter research group. Her team conducts research at the intersection of computational design, digital fabrication, materials science and synthetic biology, and applies that knowledge to design across disciplines, media and scales—from the micro scale to the building scale. Oxman’s goal is to augment the relationship between built, natural, and biological environments by employing design principles inspired and engineered by Nature, and implementing them in the invention of novel design technologies. Areas of application include architectural design, product design, fashion design, as well as the design of new technologies for digital fabrication and construction. Source: MaterialEcology.com #womenofarchitecture #nerioxman
Кстати, мисс Оксман тоже в разводе. Несколько лет она была замужем за аргентинским композитором Освальдом Голиховым, который родился в семье выходцев из Румынии и советской Украины. Напомним, недавно в прессу просочилась новость о том, что Брэд и Анджелина наконец-то договорились по основным пунктам своего бракоразводного процесса, который длится с сентября 2016 года.
