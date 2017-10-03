Модная одежда
Модные тенденции
Вечерний гардероб
Модные аксессуары
Модные сумки
Модная обувь
+7 рубрик
Красота
Волосы
Окрашивание волос
Праздничные прически
Прическа своими руками
Модные стрижки и прически
+13 рубрик
Гороскопы
Гороскоп на неделю
Гороскоп на месяц
Гороскоп любви на месяц
Гороскоп любви на неделю
Магия
+8 рубрик
Дети
Календарь беременности
Подготовка к беременности
Игры для детей
Болезни и беременность
Питание при беременности
+15 рубрик
Рецепты
Рецепт блинов
Салаты
Рецепт дня с фото
Напитки и коктейли
Выпечка
+17 рубрик
Психология
В ладу с собой
Исполнение желаний
Личностный рост
По душам
Как повысить самооценку
+23 рубрики
Здоровье женщины
Женское здоровье
Менструация
Молочница
Цистит
Климакс
+15 рубрик
Интерьер
Домашние животные
Интерьер
Стиль дома
Декорирование
Праздничный декор
+12 рубрик
Как похудеть
Модные диеты
Фитнес и упражнения
Худеем правильно
Ошибки худеющих
Процедуры для похудения
+5 рубрик
Новости сегодня
Новости о питании
Новости здоровья
Новости о знаменитостях
Новости красоты
Новости моды
+4 рубрики
Работа
Рецепт успеха
Ваша карьера
Психология успеха
Работа в офисе
Образование
+3 рубрики
Знаменитости
Великие люди
Частная жизнь звёзд
Интервью
Энциклопедия звёзд
Отдых и досуг
Обои для рабочего стола
Путешествия
Автомобили
Праздники
Рукоделие
+1 рубрика
Тесты
Диеты и фитнес
Дом и хобби
Здоровье
Карьера и деньги
Красота и стиль
+4 рубрики

Утер Джоли нос: Брэд Питт встречается с красавицей-архитектором

1 / 10
Брэд Питт
Arrows-left
Arrows-right
Reload
Западные СМИ трубят, что 54-летний Брэд Питт закрутил роман с 42-летней Нери Оксман.

Как сообщает американский портал Page Six, Питта все чаще видят в обществе яркой брюнетки Нери Оксман. Новая подруга актера красива и умна, и при этом совсем не похожа на бывшую жену Брэда Анджелину Джоли.

Нери не связана с миром кино, она — профессор Массачусетского технологического института. А еще — известный архитектор, дизайнер и художница. С Питтом ее свела общая любовь к архитектуре. Сейчас они вместе работают над новым проектом в Новом Орлеане и потому регулярно встречаются.

Кстати, мисс Оксман тоже в разводе. Несколько лет она была замужем за аргентинским композитором Освальдом Голиховым, который родился в семье выходцев из Румынии и советской Украины. Напомним, недавно в прессу просочилась новость о том, что Брэд и Анджелина наконец-то договорились по основным пунктам своего бракоразводного процесса, который длится с сентября 2016 года.

Фото: Global Look Press, Instagram, Wikipedia

Гороскоп